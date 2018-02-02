New soccer venue breaking ground at Pearsall Park

One of the city's biggest parks is about to get even better.

Pearsall Park in southwest San Antonio is about to become home to a public/private soccer venture for kids with six brand new playing fields.

At 500 acres, Pearsall Park is a former landfill that has been transformed into a family-friendly oasis.

On Friday, officials with the city and Sporti Desarrollo Deportivo provided details of the new project, which they say will be ready in record time.

"I see how slow construction is sometimes, but they're predicting May 2018. So, in a few months, we're going to be ready to kick the first soccer ball,” said City Councilman Rey Saldana, who represents the area.

Representatives from Sporti said that they expect the new facility will promote universal values and family health.

In addition to the new soccer venue, Pearsall Park already features challenging hills of hike and bike trails, a dog park, one of the city’s bigger skate parks, a splash pad, and a basketball court.

For more information about Pearsall Park, visit the official city website here.

