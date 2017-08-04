Pleasanton citizens save crash victim while police catch fugitive

PLEASANTON - A fugitive from Michigan is now behind bars just south of San Antonio.

Pleasanton Police arrested William Sivley following a chase that ended with a fiery crash.

Police say that Sivley was on the run from authorities in Michigan, where he's accused of armed robbery and assault.

Sivley landed on Pleasanton police's radar on Wednesday when an officer saw the truck Sivley was in had an expired registration tag. The vehicle was also spotted leaving known drug locations.

The truck stopped for the officer but then sped off. Sivley crashed into another truck moments later, knocking out a traffic pole on Oaklawn and Highway 97.

The collision caused the truck to catch fire.

"Ordinary citizens just driving by pulled fire extinguishers and helped extinguish the fire," Police Chief Ronald Sanchez described.

Officers rescued the driver of the truck that was hit as the victim was injured and unable to get out on his own.

Sivley ran into a nearby ditch with a gun before being caught.

Sivley was still in the Atascosa County Jail on Friday morning, charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to stop and render aid, tampering with physical evidence, and resisting arrest.

Bond for Sivley is set at $132,000.

Sivley's passenger, Alexander Grendys, was taken into custody at the crash scene without incident.

Grendys was also still in the Atascosa County Jail Friday, charged with hindering apprehension. Bond for Grendys is set at $30,000.

"We're still in the process of determining what their actions were since one of them was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and was wearing a holster. One thing we know for sure is they were here and they were up to no good," Chief Sanchez said.

The chief also said that he's grateful for his officers' quick action to arrest the men and save the crash victim, not to mention the heroics of those citizens who stopped to help.

"Pleasanton has a reputation for having broad shoulders and this incident proved it," Chief Sanchez said.

The man in the truck that was hit was flown to University Hospital in San Antonio where he's currently being treated. The police chief says that he is expected to recover.

