Drop off school supplies and meet Bill Taylor!

Calling all of Bill's Elves!
Child Protective Services needs our help! There are nearly 8,000 children in the San Antonio area (who have been abused or neglected and are now under the care of Child Protective Services), and we'd like to make sure each of them gets a good start to the new school year!
Please join KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor and Generations Federal Credit Union as we collect school supplies!
The 2017 Bill's Elves School Supply Drive is proudly sponsored by:
There are many ways to participate:
- Drop off your new school supplies at Generations FCU locations from July 17 to Aug. 4, 2017.
- You also can bring supplies to the KENS 5 Studio, 5400 Fredericksburg Road, now through Aug. 4.
- Donate to the Bill's Elves fund online: http://www.mygenfcu.org/BillsElves
This year, Bill's Elves also will host several drive-thru events:
Wednesday, July 26 | 9 - 10 a.m.
Generations Federal Credit Union
1828 N. St. Mary’s St., San Antonio, TX 78212
Friday, July 28 | 4 - 7 p.m.
Target @ The Rim
17502 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78257
Monday, July 31 | 4 - 7 p.m.
Generations Federal Credit Union
6000 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238
Wednesday, August 2 | 12 - 6:30 p.m.
KENS 5 Bill’s Elves Phone Bank
Make a monetary donation at 210-470-5001
Friday, August 4 | 4 - 7 p.m.
Target @ Loop 1604 & Culebra
5355 West Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX 78253
Here's the list of most-needed school supplies (in the order of priority):
- Uniforms
- Tennis Shoes
- Backpacks
- Binders (3-ring, various sizes 1 - 3 inch)
- Folders with pockets, some with brads (all colors)
- Highlighters
- Markers (not permanent or sharpies)
- Coloring Pencils
- Scissors
- Calculators
- Socks
- Spiral notebooks (all colors)
- Notebook paper
- Yellow writing tablets (8.5 x 11 wide ruled)
- Dividers
- Pencils
- Pens (blue, black, and red)
- Pencil (supply) Boxes
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Index cards with lines (3x5)
- Crayons
- Rulers
- Zipper cases (large, mesh zipper cases for binders)
- Glue Bottles or Sticks
- Construction paper
- Graph paper
- Erasers
- Protractors
- Kleenex tissue
- Toiletry items (sample or travel size)
- Hand sanitizer
- Latex gloves for science projects
- Post It Notes
- Batteries (double and triple A sizes)
- Ziploc gallon and quart size bags
- Dry erase expo markers (low odor)
- Sheet Protectors
- Composition Books
KENS 5 STUDIO
5400 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX 78229
More information: (210) 366-5000
GENERATION FEDERAL CREDIT UNION LOCATIONS:
- Downtown Branch:1828 North Saint Mary's St., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Balcones Heights Branch: 4005 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Southeast Branch: 1945 South W.W. White Road, San Antonio, TX 78222
- North Central Branch: 9311 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Southside Branch: 7503 Yarrow Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224
- HEB - I-10 and Wurzbach: 9900 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78230
- Northwest Branch: 6000 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238
- HEB - Grissom and Tezel: 9255 FM 471 West, San Antonio, TX 78250
- HEB Plus! - 1604 and Blanco: 1150 N. Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX 78248
- HEB - Leon Springs: 24165 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257
- HEB Plus! - 1604 and Potranco: 10718 Potranco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78251
- HEB - 1604 and Culebra: 10660 W. FM 471, San Antonio, TX 78251
- HEB - Schertz: 17460 I-35 North (Intersection of I-35 & FM 3009), Schertz, TX 78154
FULL LIST ON GENERATIONS FCU WEBSITE
Thanks for helping out! It's important for San Antonians to work together to make sure that these children have the best opportunity to succeed in the new school year!
