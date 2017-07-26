Drop off school supplies and meet Bill Taylor!

Share This Story

Calling all of Bill's Elves!

Child Protective Services needs our help! There are nearly 8,000 children in the San Antonio area (who have been abused or neglected and are now under the care of Child Protective Services), and we'd like to make sure each of them gets a good start to the new school year!

Please join KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor and Generations Federal Credit Union as we collect school supplies!

The 2017 Bill's Elves School Supply Drive is proudly sponsored by:

There are many ways to participate:

Drop off your new school supplies at Generations FCU locations from July 17 to Aug. 4, 2017.

You also can bring supplies to the KENS 5 Studio, 5400 Fredericksburg Road, now through Aug. 4.

Donate to the Bill's Elves fund online: http://www.mygenfcu.org/BillsElves











This year, Bill's Elves also will host several drive-thru events:



Wednesday, July 26 | 9 - 10 a.m.

Generations Federal Credit Union

1828 N. St. Mary’s St., San Antonio, TX 78212

Friday, July 28 | 4 - 7 p.m.

Target @ The Rim

17502 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78257

Monday, July 31 | 4 - 7 p.m.

Generations Federal Credit Union

6000 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

Wednesday, August 2 | 12 - 6:30 p.m.

KENS 5 Bill’s Elves Phone Bank

Make a monetary donation at 210-470-5001

Friday, August 4 | 4 - 7 p.m.

Target @ Loop 1604 & Culebra

5355 West Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX 78253





Here's the list of most-needed school supplies (in the order of priority):

Uniforms

Tennis Shoes

Backpacks

Binders (3-ring, various sizes 1 - 3 inch)

Folders with pockets, some with brads (all colors)

Highlighters

Markers (not permanent or sharpies)

Coloring Pencils

Scissors

Calculators

Socks

Spiral notebooks (all colors)

Notebook paper

Yellow writing tablets (8.5 x 11 wide ruled)

Dividers

Pencils

Pens (blue, black, and red)

Pencil (supply) Boxes

Pencil Sharpeners

Index cards with lines (3x5)

Crayons

Rulers

Zipper cases (large, mesh zipper cases for binders)

Glue Bottles or Sticks

Construction paper

Graph paper

Erasers

Protractors

Kleenex tissue

Toiletry items (sample or travel size)

Hand sanitizer

Latex gloves for science projects

Post It Notes

Batteries (double and triple A sizes)

Ziploc gallon and quart size bags

Dry erase expo markers (low odor)

Sheet Protectors

Composition Books



KENS 5 STUDIO

5400 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio, TX 78229

More information: (210) 366-5000

GENERATION FEDERAL CREDIT UNION LOCATIONS:

Downtown Branch: 1828 North Saint Mary's St., San Antonio, TX 78212

1828 North Saint Mary's St., San Antonio, TX 78212 Balcones Heights Branch: 4005 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio, TX 78201

4005 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio, TX 78201 Southeast Branch: 1945 South W.W. White Road, San Antonio, TX 78222

1945 South W.W. White Road, San Antonio, TX 78222 North Central Branch: 9311 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216

9311 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216 Southside Branch: 7503 Yarrow Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224

7503 Yarrow Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224 HEB - I-10 and Wurzbach: 9900 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78230

9900 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78230 Northwest Branch: 6000 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

6000 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238 HEB - Grissom and Tezel: 9255 FM 471 West, San Antonio, TX 78250

9255 FM 471 West, San Antonio, TX 78250 HEB Plus! - 1604 and Blanco: 1150 N. Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX 78248

1150 N. Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX 78248 HEB - Leon Springs: 24165 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257

24165 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257 HEB Plus! - 1604 and Potranco: 10718 Potranco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78251

10718 Potranco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78251 HEB - 1604 and Culebra: 10660 W. FM 471, San Antonio, TX 78251

10660 W. FM 471, San Antonio, TX 78251 HEB - Schertz: 17460 I-35 North (Intersection of I-35 & FM 3009), Schertz, TX 78154

FULL LIST ON GENERATIONS FCU WEBSITE



Thanks for helping out! It's important for San Antonians to work together to make sure that these children have the best opportunity to succeed in the new school year!