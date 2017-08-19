Church holds fundraiser after five burglaries in two months

SAN ANTONIO - On Saturday, members of the Grace Cathedral Christian Church in the Beacon Hill neighborhood held a fundraiser after their church was burglarized five times in the past month and a half.

The BBQ plate sale raised money to make up for the $5,000 of electronic equipment that they say was stolen. The church was built in 1920 and, until recently, the 25-member congregation hadn't had any issues with break-ins.

The pastor of the church says that despite the negative events that sparked this fundraiser, it has brought the congregation and the community closer together.

As of mid-day Saturday, the church had raised a little over $1,500. They say they now have security equipment and video cameras installed throughout the facility.

© 2017 KENS-TV