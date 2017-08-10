East-side back to school bash helps students and parents

A back to school bash on the east side helped children and their parents as the new school year is set to begin. It offered free school supplies and job training.
KENS 5 photojournalist Ivan Gibson was there.
© 2017 KENS-TV
A back to school bash on the east side helped children and their parents as the new school year is set to begin. It offered free school supplies and job training.
A back to school bash on the east side helped children and their parents as the new school year is set to begin. It offered free school supplies and job training.
KENS 5 photojournalist Ivan Gibson was there.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs