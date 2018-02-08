Community holds vigil outside home where 14-year-old was shot and killed

Community members gathered just west of downtown San Antonio on Thursday night to say enough is enough.

Over the weekend, a stray bullet killed 14-year-old Angel Gabara. Friends, classmates, and neighbors held candles and prayed outside of Gabara’s home, where he was shot and killed after a gunfight broke out in his neighborhood.

Now, parents and even children in the community fear for their own safety but are demanding change.

“We need to come together, do a better job of coming together with law enforcement and politicians and with people who really care,” one attendee said.

The San Antonio Police Department has arrested three men in connection with the shooting.

The suspects claim that they fired into the home because they felt threatened during an argument.

