City of Pearsall launches emergency food drive to help Harvey evacuees

According to Pearsall city manager’s office, the city is housing about 1,350 evacuees (more than San Antonio's official number) and, as a result, they’re holding an emergency food drive to feed the people in their care.

The city manager’s office announced the food drive in a Facebook post asking people to take donations to the Pearsall Police Department.

People have already responded, but the city manager’s office says that they still need more.

In a response to a question on Facebook, the city manager’s office notes that while they’re hoping that they can get all the donations that they need on Saturday night, they will be accepting donations again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

