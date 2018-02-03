Author of Disney-inspired Coco novel reads to kids in San Antonio

Photo courtesy Disney Pixar (Photo: Custom)

Diana Lopez was at the Magik Theatre as part of the Hispanic Heritage Series.

She is the author of Coco: A Story About Music, Shoes, and Family, a novel inspired by Disney Pixar's Coco, which expands on the movie universe in a book written for kids.

On Saturday, Lopez read Pat Mora’s Tomás and the Library Lady, which is playing at the theatre until February 17.

Lopez says that it’s important to read books to children for fun, especially in this age of technology.

“It’s a challenge to get young people excited about books, but one of the things we have now that wasn’t available to me when I was growing up, a lot of authors offering a presence in the lives of these young people,” she said.

And that’s exactly what she did.

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez also read to the children.

Performance times for the theatre are Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit MagikTheatre.org.

