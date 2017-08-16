Community responds to little league's time of need
The Capitol Park Little League fields on Bulverde Road have been growing with wild abandon for about three weeks, ever since burglars broke into the group's garage and stole all their lawn equipment and broke their utility cart.
August 16, 2017
