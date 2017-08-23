SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of a violent shooting spree in 2014 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. The attack left two men dead and another injured.

As KENS 5 reported, Charles Ray Hall's trial began Aug. 17.

Lawrence Carroll Jr. 67, was shot and killed May 27, 2014. Police said that he opened the door to his apartment when now 31-year-old Hall fired the weapon.

Hall allegedly fled the scene and returned to the same apartment complex five hours later, when he was accused of confronting a security guard there and, again, opened fire.

That man, 37-year-old Angel Maldonado, took the stand last week to testify against Hall.

Hall was also charged with aggravated assault against Maldonado.

When police found Hall nearby after the assault, investigators said he also admitted to killing 50-year-old Rogelio Ramos the day before.

