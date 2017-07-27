Census: One in four San Antonio adults is functionally illiterate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stockton woman arrested after posting deadly crash on Instagram
-
Execution for S.A. killer set for July 27
-
Ingram Square rehab underway following deadly fire
-
Witnesses of Ohio State Fair ride accident: 'We heard them hit the ground'
-
Destiny Bridal shuts its doors in San Antonio
-
Woman found dead in alleyway south of downtown
-
Celebrate McDelivery Day with free McDonald's merchandise
-
Neighborhood Eats: Making the most of Mo BQ
-
Alamo Fencing
-
Legal immigration process strands father in Mexico
More Stories
-
Senate narrowly defeats 'skinny repeal' of…Jul 28, 2017, 12:45 a.m.
-
Police utilize 'Facebook detectives' to help solve…Jul 28, 2017, 12:21 a.m.
-
Ingram Square rehab underway following deadly fireJul 27, 2017, 10:22 p.m.