Castro hopes Trump 'finds it in his heart' to keep DACA

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seven Bexar County sheriff's deputies suspended after hazing ritual
-
Vigil held at hospital where slain mother worked
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Free eclipse glasses at several libraries
-
One dead in southeast-side shooting
-
H-E-B president finds unusual grocery list
-
Texas bullet train contractors announced
-
New life for long-forgotten San Antonio carousel
-
San Antonio hosts 17 nations in military exercise
-
SAPD arrests husband in Elizabeth Contreras murder case
More Stories
-
New Alamo app brings history to life with…Aug 15, 2017, 10:56 p.m.
-
South Texas teen rescued after violent police chase…Aug 15, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
-
Joaquin Castro hopes Trump 'finds it in his heart'…Aug 15, 2017, 10:33 p.m.