Car crashes into NW-side Gold's Gym

SAN ANTONIO - A BMW sedan crashed into a Gold's Gym location at Loop 1604 and Bandera Road Tuesday morning, according to KENS 5's crew at the scene.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department were on scene investigating the incident. Three people reportedly suffered minor injuries.

This is the BMW that crashed into the Gold’s Gym at 1604 and Bandera. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Xsoe1M95ed — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) February 6, 2018

A BMW crashes into the Gold’s Gym at 1604 and Bandera. Three people were injured including the driver. I’ll have a full report on @KENS5 News at Noon. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/6yReattmgM — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) February 6, 2018

