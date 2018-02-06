KENS
Close

Car crashes into NW-side Gold's Gym

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 11:51 AM. CST February 06, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - A BMW sedan crashed into a Gold's Gym location at Loop 1604 and Bandera Road Tuesday morning, according to KENS 5's crew at the scene.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department were on scene investigating the incident. Three people reportedly suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories