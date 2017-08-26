'Can I go back home to Corpus Christi?' Yes, but...

'Can I go back home to Corpus Christi?'

That’s the number one question you've been asking us at 3News.

The answer is yes. But, there’s a lot you should consider.

Here’s what you should know.

The City of Corpus Christi tweeted the following: 'You may return, but be advised we are under a water boil advisory & limited wastewater usage due to outages at treatment plants.’

Much of the area is also without electricity. If you return home, you likely won’t have power. At least 60 percent of Corpus Christi is without power as of Saturday afternoon.

With electricity out, ask yourself: How would I boil water?

There is no firm timeline on when power in your particular neighborhood will go back on. Crews are working hard to restore power.

You can check the updated power outage map by clicking here.

Residents should be vary wary about local roadways that will be filled with storm debris and the possibility of downed power lines.



Crews have been out all over the city all day.

Traffic lights across the city are also out and residents should consider staying off the streets so crews can safely work to clear roadways of debris.

If you travel into the city, please slow down and pay particular attention to any sign of downed power lines.You should also consider the possibility of driving over storm debris and getting a flat tire.





Finding a gas station in Corpus Christi has been a challenge all day Saturday for drivers. We are asking you to help your fellow neighbors out and share when you find a station that is open. Click here to share what you find.

As for grocery stores, you’re in luck. H-E-B shared the following locations are open:

H-E-B at Alameda and Robert in Corpus Christi

H-E-B at Staples and Saratoga in Corpus Christ

H-E-B at Alameda and Glazebrook in Corpus Christi This location does have fuel.

We've also learned H-E-B stores in Falfurrias and Alice are also open.

We will keep adding to the list.

Have you decided to return back home to Corpus Christi? There is no prohibition, but there are a lot of important factors to keep in mind.

In a Facebook LIVE conversation with 3News, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb summed it up it point blank: ‘It’s your call’

