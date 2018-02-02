Caldwell Co. deputy in serious condition after shooting, 2 arrested

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. (Photo: KVUE)

CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS - A deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has suffered from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a call in Dale, Texas early Friday morning.

According to the Caldwell County sheriff, deputies were responding to a call on Hidden Oak Road in Dale at around midnight. Deputies "took fire," the sheriff said, and a deputy received gunshot wounds before being taken to a hospital in Austin. The deputy is in "serious condition and is awaiting surgery," according to the sheriff's office.

Two people have been detained and are in custody, authorities said. As of now, the names and charges of those arrested have not been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

A neighbor said he's lived in the area for about five years. He said most people keep to themselves. He also said hearing gunshots isn't out of the ordinary out in this area. But having police out investigating is not something that is normal, he said.

"Normally, everybody just stays to themselves," said neighbor Joe de la Cruz. "It's quiet. It's a nice place to live."

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

