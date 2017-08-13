Bruno Mars donating $1M to Flint water crisis efforts

FLINT, MICH. - Pop star Bruno Mars is donating $1 million to aid victims of Flint's water crisis, he announced to a roaring crowd Saturday night at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

His surprise announcement came toward the end of the sold-out show, during a pause in the song "Just the Way You Are."

The donation -- dedicated to "our brothers and sisters in Flint," as Mars told the Palace crowd -- will go to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

The Flint crisis, which has prompted a host of criminal charges against state health officials, began in 2014 when the city's water supply was switched, leading to high lead levels.

Mars followed up late Saturday with a media statement:

"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause. Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

Saturday's Palace show was the latest stop on Mars' 24K Magic World Tour.

