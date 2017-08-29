Bills Jerry Hughes donates $25,000 to Houston

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- Help for victims of Hurricane Harvey is coming in from all over the country, including from Orchard Park.
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, a Houston native, announced on Twitter and Instagram he's donating $25,000. Hughes says he will also donate $5,000 for each sack he has this season.
Fellow Houstonians and Bills Mafia What is happening in my home city of Houston is completely devastating and heart wrenching. Watching this crisis from so far away I feel helpless and I want to do whatever I can to help the victims impacted by this tragedy. I will be donating $25,000 to Mayor Sylvester Turners Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Additionally I will give $5,000 for each sack I record. I hope and pray my teammates, friends, and fans will join me in making a donation as well. Any amount matters in this time of need! All donations can be made to www.ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/ Thank you all for your support! #houstonstrong #hurricaneharvey #billsmafia #GodBlessTexas
Thousands of residents in Texas have been displaced due to the devastating floods that Hurricane Harvey brought.
