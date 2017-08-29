Bills Jerry Hughes donates $25,000 to Houston

Aug 17, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- Help for victims of Hurricane Harvey is coming in from all over the country, including from Orchard Park.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, a Houston native, announced on Twitter and Instagram he's donating $25,000. Hughes says he will also donate $5,000 for each sack he has this season.

Thousands of residents in Texas have been displaced due to the devastating floods that Hurricane Harvey brought.

