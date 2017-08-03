Bellmead mayor's dog helps police nab aggravated robbery suspect

Rose. Photo: Bellmead Police Department

BELLMEAD, Texas - Bellmead Mayor Doss Youngblood’s dog “Rose” assisted Bellmead Police officers in nabbing an aggravated robbery suspect Thursday afternoon.

Officials said around 12:58 p.m., an aggravated robbery occurred at Little Caesar’s Pizza at 1517 I-35.

Two male suspects entered the restaurant and held the clerk at gunpoint demanding money. The clerk gave the suspects money out of the cash register and the suspects fled on foot. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to officials.

Bellmead Administration were on their way back to the police department when they saw two males matching the description of the suspects who were later identified as 24-year-old Raven Gee and a 16-year-old juvenile. Both suspects were walking in the field at the back of an elementary school when they began to run once they saw officers.





Raven Gee. Photo: McLennan County Sheriff's Office

Officers captured Gee in the 1200 Block of Ashlemen where he was detained and the gun was retrieved.

Many agencies in the area assisted in locating the juvenile who was believed to have left the area of Waco.

Bellmead Mayor Doss Youngblood. Photo: Bellmead.com

However, dispatch announced residents on Marble Street in Bellmead called to state there was a male suspect in the back of a red truck. Units arrived to the area and found the suspect in the back of a truck parked in driveway which happened to the home of Mayor Youngblood. The mayor, some of his neighbors and Rose delayed the suspect until officers arrived.

Gee and the Juvenile were arrested and detained for Aggravated Robbery and Evading.

