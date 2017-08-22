Baby born premature now thriving thanks to NICU at Methodist Children's
A mother who struggled through two miscarriages finally gave birth to a baby back in February. While the child was born four months premature, the NICU at Methodist Hospital now has the baby thriving six months later.
KENS 7:09 PM. CDT August 22, 2017
