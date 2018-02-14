Babies R Us trade-in event returns Friday

This undated handout photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows a Graco crib. (AP Photo/CPSC) (Photo: KENS)

Parents with used baby items they no longer need will love this: the annual trade-in event at Babies “R” Us is expanding this year, and it begins this weekend.

This year’s event begins on Friday, February 16 and ends on Sunday, March 18. They’re calling it the Greater Trade-In event, because crib and toddler mattresses, as well as clothing, are being accepted this year. With every donation of used clothing, Babies “R” Us will offer customers a 25% discount on their entire purchase of clothing in store through March 18.

Over the past 8 years, the Great Trade-In event has helped parents and caregivers remove millions of used, damaged or potentially dangerous items out of homes by offering discounts in exchange, the company said in a release.

The store is working with local charities across the country to help clothe children in need, so donations go to a good cause in addition to being worth a 25% discount for customers.

The month-long promotion at Babies “R” Us can also be helpful for those who don’t have something to trade in. From Friday, February 16 through Sunday, March 18, customers can take advantage of a 15% off discount on any one item online at Babiesrus.com or in store.

