Astros center fielder George Springer (4) reacts after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Bradbury/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Bradbury, Pool Photo)

HOUSTON (AP) — World Series MVP George Springer and the Houston Astros avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $24 million, two-year contract.

Springer gets $12 million annually under the deal announced Monday and will be eligible for arbitration again after the 2019 season. The hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The George Springer $24 million contract averts arbitration. He had filed for $10.5 million while #Astros had filed for $8.5 million — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2018

The Houston #Astros sign George Springer to 2-year, $24 million contract that pays $12 million a year — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2018

He asked for a raise from $4,075,000 to $10.5 million and was offered $8.5 million. His case was bolstered when Mookie Betts defeated Boston in the first hearing last week and was awarded $10.5 million rather than the team's $7.5 million offer.

Photos: George Springer named World Series MVP

Springer tied the World Series record with five runs homers, homering in each of the final four games, as Houston won its first title. Springer batted .379 (11 for 29) with five walks in the seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He set career bests during the season with a .283 average, 34 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Houston lost to closer Ken Giles in a case decided Saturday and remains scheduled with a hearing for pitcher Collin McHugh.

© 2018 Associated Press