Arlington man's message for President Trump

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Two killed in overnight shootout on Babcock Road
-
Free eclipse glasses at several libraries
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Six Flags now flying only American flags
-
Alamo Plaza redesign no longer features big glass wall
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
Amanda Acosta's friends speak about murder
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
More Stories
-
AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old boy from MidlandAug 18, 2017, 9:02 p.m.
-
Priest says he'll fight any border wall that puts…Aug 18, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
The Alamo Plaza redesign will no longer feature a…Aug 18, 2017, 11:35 p.m.