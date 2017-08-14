Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Texas girl

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
H-E-B president finds unusual grocery list
-
SAPD arrests husband in Elizabeth Contreras murder case
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Officer hit by drunk driver on I-35
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Competing groups rally at Travis Park over Confederate monument
-
Thieves target local church five times in two months
-
Drunk driver sentenced in crash that killed officer's son
-
Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy
-
San Antonians hold vigil at Travis Park for victims of Charlottesville attacks
More Stories
-
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Texas girlAug 14, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
Three injured after argument sparks shooting outside…Aug 14, 2017, 5:52 a.m.
-
SAPD throws birthday bash for 8-year-old girlAug 14, 2017, 6:45 a.m.