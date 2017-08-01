2 people taken to hospital after plane crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY - UPDATE >> Sgt. Dark with Texas DPS confirms there were two people aboard the downed plane. Both were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

One was airlifted, the other was sent via ambulance, both to ETMC in Tyler.

Highway 69 is closed while emergency crews work the scene. No word on how long this will take. Please drive carefully if in the area and expect delays.

According to Sgt. Dark, The plane is not in the roadway or blocking traffic, but troopers will hold the scene until the arrival of the FAA and NTSB.

The FAA released a statement saying that the plane departed from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and later crashed on the shoulder of Highway 69 near mile marker 352 under unknown circumstances.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emergency crews are on scene of a downed airplane.

We are told it is at US 69 just north of Mount Selman near Maxwell Lumber Company.

Cherokee County Sheriff Campbell reports two occupants were aboard and both were alive when crews arrived on scene.

We have reporters headed to the scene.

