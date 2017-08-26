2 injured, 1 critical, after 18-wheeler strikes BCSO deputy's vehicle

VON ORMY, Texas - A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after an 18-wheeler struck his patrol vehicle early Saturday morning.

BCSO said the deputy was sitting in his vehicle in the northbound lane of the 13400 block of I-35 south when the crash happened around 4:30 a.m.

Another adult was injured during this incident and was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, according to BCSO.

Emergency crews transported the deputy to University Hospital in stable condition.

A diesel fuel spill was also reported during the crash.

More information was not immediately available.

