11-year BCSO deputy accused of collecting drug debts for inmate

Deputy Rita Alvarez Source: BCSO/Facebook

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that one of its deputies has been placed under arrest and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and illegal bartering.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff Office, Deputy Rita Alvarez, an 11-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been accused of conspiring with a male inmate named Christobal Perez to collect drug debts for him and bringing the funds into the facility.

When questioned on whether rumors of Alvarez or Perez having ties to a gang or specifically to the Mexican Mafia, were true, officials said they wouldn't be surprised. "We wouldn't rule anything out at this point," said Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff.

When questioned if other officers were involved in the crimes, Salazar, replied again that he wouldn't rule anything out.

Sheriff Salazar said there were at least four arrests made in the incident. He also said that the inmate will be facing new charges for the crimes.

Alvarez has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, Sheriff Salazar said. "At this point, she is no longer going to be welcomed into this facility."

