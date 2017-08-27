1000-year-old tree still standing near Rockport

(Photo: Texas Parks and Wildlife)

The 1000-year-old Big Tree at Goose Island State Park near Rockport is still standing after Hurricane Harvey, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Some younger trees were damaged in the storm, but "you don't get old by being weak," TPW said.

The Big Tree is one of the largest live oak trees in Texas and in the nation with a trunk circumference of just over 35 feet and a height of 44 feet, according to TPW.

