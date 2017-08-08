'ATEAMS' is working with teachers to spread the word about math, science careers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Dramatic rescue once again proves how dangerous flash flooding can be
-
Lightning sparks house fire, displaces family
-
Family of missing woman pleads for help
-
Check out this massive shark caught on Padre Island
-
Power of prayer: SA pastor's plea goes global, yields results
-
Dramatic high-water rescue: SAFD saves man stranded on SUV
-
Maximum security inmates take over prison
-
West side residents get stuck in flood waters on the way to work on Monday
-
Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral
More Stories
-
NISD builds $110 million Harlan High School to…Aug. 8, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Local elementary school to try pilot 'year-round' scheduleAug. 8, 2017, 5:16 p.m.
-
'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81Aug. 8, 2017, 3:40 p.m.