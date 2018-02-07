STUDY: San Antonio No. 1 in U.S. for credit card debt

In a new study comparing credit debt and income, three cities in Texas made the top five, with the Alamo City at No. 1.

A USAA financial advisor said that the CreditCards.com report placing San Antonio as tops for credit debt burden is surprising and concerning. Across the city, the average credit card debt is just over $7,000.

"San Antonio ranks a little bit lower when it comes to the average median income and I’m sure that's one of the contributing factors,” Mikel Van Cleve explained.

It's a little less surprising for the Adams family.

"In Texas, everything is bigger and better so we want bigger and better I guess,” Elizabeth Adams said.

For many, talking about money is difficult, but it's helped keep the Adams family debt free.

"If we didn't have the money, we didn't spend it,” Cathy Adams said.

Mikel Van Cleve at USAA agrees with that advice. He says that many people get into trouble by kicking debt down the road instead of paying off their balance every month. Some people won't realize the impact of credit burden until they go looking for a loan for a car or a house.

"If you've got bad credit, it can make that very difficult,” Van Cleve said. “It could make it where it's not a possibility at all.”

Here in Military City, USA, debt is a big concern. Bad credit scores can impact a person's ability to get a security clearance. He suggests a three-point plan to deal with debt: assess, attack, and avoid.

USAA offers an app to help you handle your finances.

If you want the Adams’ advice, technology can be your friend. Planning your financial moves can take planning, but they say it's worth it to be debt free.

© 2018 KENS-TV