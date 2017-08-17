Powerball Jackpot climbs to $510M

Your lottery hopes live on!

The Powerball Jackpot has climbed to $510 million after no winning tickets were sold in Wednesday's drawing.

The jackpot has been growing since June 10 and this will be the 19th time the jackpot has rolled over. Wednesday's jackpot was the ninth largest in Powerball history.

The next drawing is going to be Saturday night, Aug. 19.

The winning numbers from Wednesday were 9-15-43-60-64 with a Powerball of 4.

