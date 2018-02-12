Top Made in the USA deal today: Dream foam mattresses

CLEVELAND, OH - Thanks to our Olympic success so far, I've collected a lot of requests for Made in the USA products and deals. Today patriotism, price drops and a Valentine's Day promotion all work in tandem to help you save.



While mattresses are generally a great purchase on Presidents' Day, several manufacturers launch comparable or better incentives on Valentine's Day. In my more than a decade hunting down deals, one of the best mattress deals I've ever seen is online right now.



Forget plain old memory foam! Memory Foam mattresses are one of my most requested deals but after a few summer sleeps, that hot memory foam gets in the way. After more than a year of testing, the Arctic Dreams Cooling Gel Mattress utilizes an advanced cool touch memory foam brings comfort and support.



Complete with 10-year warranty, free delivery and countless sleep benefits, the incredibly well-rated Dream Foam mattresses are Made in the USA and up to $600 off today.



Click the play button to see this sale up close!



- 10-year warranty.

- Lowest-recorded prices.

- One of the most comfortable mattresses we've ever tested.

- Does not get hot like memory foam.

- Provides additional support compared to your typical mattresses

- The foams are performance-tested, durability-tested, emissions-tested, and content-tested by independent, accredited testing laboratories.

- Made without ozone depleters.

- Product fully regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.



Up To $600 Off Artic Dreams 10" Cooling Gel Made In USA Mattresses + Free Delivery

Was: $599 - $999

Now: $167 - $329

***Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King available



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA