The best and worst cookware you can buy

CLEVELAND, OH - When it comes to cookware, health and home energy don't always come come to mind. Take a look at the pots and pans you have in your kitchen. Millions of Americans simply buy what's on sale without a full understanding of potential consequences tied to your home and health.



The Bad:



Are you one of the many people with Teflon cookware at home? The American Cancer Society states the following:



"The major health effect linked with Teflon is the potential release of dangerous fumes from coated pans that are overheated. These fumes can cause flu-like symptoms in humans (a condition known as polymer fume fever) and can be fatal to birds."



If that was not enough of a deterrent, many other cookware sets require a lot of unnecessary energy for your food to cook.



The Good:



One of my favorite Italian cookware sets back on sale excels with heat distribution, requiring less heat, less energy and guarantees faster food cooking that will actually lower your energy bill.



Click the play button to watch a chef test my deal.



Health and energy benefits include:



- High gauge aluminum body guarantees perfect heat distribution

- Reaches a high temperature faster requiring less heat, energy and power

- Environmentally friendly, energy-saving cooking

- PFOA free, all coatings are free from nickel and heavy metals

- Non-slip bottom for top-notch stability

- Fork proof surface

- Superb non-stick coating

- Dishwasher safe and easy to clean

- Lowest-recorded price today



$80 Off TV Pro Mineralia Pro 6 Piece Italian Cookware Set + Free Delivery

Was: $179.99

Now: $99.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA