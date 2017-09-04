VIA offering free rides on Tuesday to help with gas panic

VIA bus sign (Photo: KENS 5)

On Monday, VIA Metropolitan Transit announced that they will provide free service on Tuesday because of the gas panic happening in San Antonio.

VIA detailed what services would be free in their announcement:

Fixed-route bus service, Park & Ride Service, and scheduled VIAtrans trips will be fare free Tuesday. Paratransit service is available to certified VIAtrans customers. Regular VIAtrans trips must be scheduled at least one day in advance. VIA will also cover the $2 fare and up to $9 for registered VIAtrans customers using its Taxi Subsidy Service.

"As residents continue to help us manage this situation by being conscientious neighbors, I am grateful to VIA for doing what they can to provide additional transportation solutions," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. "Please consider exploring your public transit options Tuesday and consider other ride share alternatives throughout the week as fuel distributions come back to normal over the next few days.”

Over the weekend, Mayor Nirenberg encouraged people to carpool or work from home, if possible, to help end the gas panic.

If you would like to take advantage of this free opportunity from VIA and want more information about the bus system and routes, visit VIAinfo.net/how-to-ride. You can also download the free app on iOS or Google Play.

