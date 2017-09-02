Over 1,000 homes affected by CPS outage

SAN ANTONIO – As of 6:45 a.m. Saturday, over 1,000 CPS Energy customers in north San Antonio were without power.

According to the CPS Website, the cause of the outage is under investigation.

CPS is aware of the outage in zip codes 78204 and 78207 and has assigned a crew to restore the power as soon as possible.

Here's a map of the outages:

For the updated map, click here.

CPS says that a specialist is on site attempting to fix the problem.

