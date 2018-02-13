JCPenney hiring hundreds of stylists in Texas

Signage is displayed at the entrance of a JC Penney department store inside the Manhattan Mall, May 15, 2017 in the Herald Square neighborhood in New York City. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

JCPenney has announced that it’s expanding its salon services and, as such, will require a lot more stylists to join the company, especially in Texas… 634 more stylists to be exact.

According to a press release, JCPenney says that it’s hiring 634 more stylists in Texas, alone. If you’re interested in working for JCPenney, they encourage you to visit their hiring website at JCPcareers.com.

There are nine JCPenney stores in the San Antonio area, alone, so the announcement is big for jobs in the Alamo City.

The company says that salon stylists “enjoy perks such as flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility as well as some of the highest commissions of any salon chain.”

