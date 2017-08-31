If you think you see price-gouging, file a complaint with the AG

Gas pump

Did you know? If you think you see price-gouging on fuel or other necessities following a disaster like Hurricane Harvey, you can file a complaint with the Texas attorney general.

From the attorney general's website:

"The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act provides that it is a false, misleading or deceptive act or practice to take advantage of a disaster declared by the Governor [...] by selling or leasing fuel, food, medicine or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price; or demanding an exorbitant or excessive price in connection with the sale or lease of fuel, food, medicine or another necessity."

