Gas panic has some San Antonians considering going green

Triple A says that the demand for green cars, whether more fuel efficient or electric, has already increased.

But what about now with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey? Will more drivers be going green?

Daniel Armbruster with Triple A could not say for certain.

"This gas situation could have some people take another look at electric cars," he said.

So it’s too soon to conclude whether the gas panic will have the long-lasting impact on the green movement.

What we do know is that the gas panic had drivers lined up for hours at the pump.

"Definitely, I've gone green. I feel it's great not having to get gas," said Dr. Naveen Kella, who just has to make sure that his car is charged every night. "I have to be careful. It gives you about 220 miles of range."

But will more drivers follow in his footsteps because of this week's gas drama? For some, the sticker shock may deter them from making the "switch."

"No, I can't afford that," Jeanette Gamez said. "Too expensive."

But Armbruster adds that electric vehicles can go longer on a single charge than they used to.

"In the long run, electric vehicle cost a lot less than other vehicles," Armbruster explained. "We're seeing a higher demand for electric vehicles. One of the reasons for that is fuel."

Triple A says that they have a green car guide that has some of the top electric vehicles for this year. You can find that guide by clicking here.

© 2017 KENS-TV