A CPS energy outage on the north side of San Antonio is affecting nearly 7,000 customers according to an estimate from the energy company’s website.

Residents and businesses are reporting a loss of power in areas on the CPS map below.

(Photo: KENS)

So far, CPS has not provided an explanation for the outage, although they say that they are investigating and working to restore power.

