San Antonio hosting the Sixth Annual Texas Backgammon Championships

Enthusiasts say that backgammon is a dying board game. But they're keeping it alive at a high-stakes tournament in San Antonio this weekend.

Louis Ramirez, KENS 1:26 AM. CST February 03, 2018

A high-stakes tournament is underway in San Antonio this weekend.

The Menger hotel is hosting the Sixth Annual Texas Backgammon Championships.

KENS 5 Photojournalist Louis Ramirez was there to check out Friday’s action.

