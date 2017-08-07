Off-duty Border Patrol agent saves girl from Comal River

Community members in Comal County are coming together to pick up the pieces after flooding. (Photo: KENS 5)

An agent on vacation saw a child trapped into the backwash of a dam on the Comal River and sprung into action, saving her life.

The incident happened on August 5 according to Border Patrol. Agent Adan Sanchez is from the Del Rio sector.

The agency says that the girl's mother couldn't reach the girl, so Sanchez jumped into the river and fought his way to the girl. He says that he pushed off the river bottom to free her from the current.

“Del Rio Sector agents are committed to preserving life and the safety of our communities, both on and off the job,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent of Del Rio Sector Matthew J. Hudak said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of the selfless actions that Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Sanchez took that day and remind our agents to remain vigilant at all times.”

© 2017 KENS-TV