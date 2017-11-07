Murdered 3-year-old had a love for his family, chickens and green eggs

SAN ANTONIO - A shooting in San Antonio on Saturday has a family planning a 3-year-old's funeral. Wednesday would've been his fourth birthday.

His grandmother, Sylvia Santos, sat down with KENS 5 to share more about her grandson's legacy.

"This is him at church. He would always lift his hands," said Santos, showing a picture of her grandson. "He was so lovable. You couldn't help but love him. That's the type of little boy he was."

Santos kissed her grandson goodbye Saturday, eager to cheer him on during his t-ball game the next day.

"'I love you honey bun,' because that's what I would always call him," she said. "My honey bun."

She never missed a t-ball game.

"He loved t-ball," Santos said. "He was getting good at it. He was good at everything that he did."

Late Saturday evening, 3-year-old Rene Blancas, Jr. was riding in the back seat of a car with his 1-year-old sister. As the family approached a stop sign on Briggs Avenue near New Laredo Highway, a car pulled up behind them and fired a single shot. The bullet went through the trunk of the car, through the seat, and hit Rene in the head.

He died Sunday at the hospital.

"You don't take a life and just walk away like it's nothing," Santos said. "Whoever did this has to pay."

Rene Jr.'s grandparents say that he loved to swing on their swing set and ride in the tractor in their backyard. But most of all, he loved his family and his chickens.

"He wanted us to get him a penguin to go with his chickens," Santos recalled.

Santos also said that her grandson would always get excited when the chickens laid green eggs. He started a collection, which his grandfather showed us.

"He ate all these green eggs," Santos explained. "They were his. He said, 'I want the green ones!'"

A balloon release and candlelight vigil for Rene Santos, Jr. will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the 5 Diamonds Baseball Field at 8214 S Flores St.

The family will be celebrating what would have been his 4th birthday. A GoFundMe account set up for Rene's family has raised nearly $7,500.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a gold or beige 2000 Honda Civic. Police say that the suspect faces capital murder charges. If convicted, he or she faces life in prison without parole, or the death penalty.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

