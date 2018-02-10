Marine father surprises kids at SA Catholic school

Desirae and little Robert Michael Ceballos were having just another day at St. John Boscoe Catholic School on Friday. But on that afternoon, the day got a lot better.

Their father, GySgt. Robert Ceballos Jr., was heading home after retiring from the Marines. They didn’t know when he’d arrive, and that’s why he set up the surprise on Friday.

He met his daughter Desirae at the school’s office, where they shared a long embrace after they hadn’t seen each other since August of 2016. But they decided to set something special up for Michael.

The entire school gathered in the gym and that’s when they surprised Michael with a contest that he won. His prize, his father.

