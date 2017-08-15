Whataburger announces top 10 finalists in #WhataThoseContest

Photo courtesy of Whataburger (Photo: Whataburger, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – After over 2,000 entries and some serious taste-testing from Whataburger judges, the Texas chain was able to narrow down the competition to 10 finalists.

Whataburger announced on Tuesday the top 10 finalists in their #WhataThoseContest. The contest asked Twitter users to submit their custom Whataburger order using the contest's hashtag.

Judges narrowed down the competition based on 25 percent originality and 75 percent taste.

From Aug. 15 to Aug. 18 at noon, Whataburger fans can vote for their favorite made-up dish. The top three winners will each get custom Whataburger kicks designed by San Antonio native, Jake Danklefs.

Sadly, Whataburger said despite how delicious the dishes may seem or be, they will not be added to the menu.

To see the full list and details of each creation, you can visit and vote for your favorite on the #WhataThoseContest page.

Voting is live for our #WhataThoseContest! Go vote for your favorite here: https://t.co/hT0yRRryzw — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 14, 2017

