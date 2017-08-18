These 'Game of Thrones'-inspired milkshakes are literally fire... and ice ❄️

Honeysuckle Teatime is creating Game of Thrones-inspired milkshakes. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - "Winter is here" in the form of Honeysuckle Teatime's latest milkshake creations.

The popular catering and milkshake pop-up business is set to host a Game of Thrones-inspired event called "Fight for the Throne."

Tickets cost $12, and that includes a milkshake and entry to the event.

Guests can choose from two different flavors:

Queen of Fire Milkshake : Chai and red velvet milkshake topped with a dragon cookie, a cupcake crown and fiery chocolate bark

: Chai and red velvet milkshake topped with a dragon cookie, a cupcake crown and fiery chocolate bark Snow Shake: Lavender and Earl Grey milkshake topped with a wolf cookie, an ice crystal cupcake and "wintery" chocolate bark

Those attending the event must purchase a ticket ahead of time, because the pop-up is expected to sell out.

RELATED: Honeysuckle Teatime milkshakes creating buzz, crowds

These @honeysuckleteatime #milkshakes are 🔥 ❄️ video coming soon on their @gameofthrones-inspired event! A post shared by Eyewitness News (@kens5) on Aug 18, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

“We do have a few more tickets, and based on the response we get this week, we could have another event next week as well," Honeysuckle Teatime founder Sara Lauren Hinojosa said.

The milkshakes will feature dry ice and fire.

"These are going to be the most elaborate milkshakes we've ever done because of all the special effects," co-founder Olivia Hinojosa said.

"Fight for the Throne" will take place Sunday at Brick at Blue Star from 12-2 p.m.

© 2017 KENS-TV