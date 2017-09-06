Snack alert: Krispy Kreme bringing back pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is welcoming the approaching autumn with the return of its pumpkin spice original glazed doughnuts. But you'll have to act quickly if you want to get a bite.

The special doughnuts will be sold only this Friday, Sept. 8, at participating locations.

“As guests anticipate the crisp return of fall, we’re offering the taste of the season they’re craving,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, who went on to call the special doughnut "a one-of-a-kind fall indulgence.”

To find a participating shop, visit www.krispykreme.com/pumpkinspiceog.



