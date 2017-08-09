Shake Shack opening first-ever S.A. location at end of Aug.

Photo Courtesy of Shake Shack (Photo: Yuxi Liu, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Move aside Whataburger and In-N-Out, there’s a new burger joint in town.

The first-ever Shack Shake will be opening its doors at the end of August in the Park North Shopping Center on San Pedro Avenue.

Shake Shack is known for its modern day “roadside” burger stand which serves an array of items including all natural Angus beef burgers, cage-free chicken sandwiches, crispy crinkle cut fries, craft beer, and more.

Photo Courtesy of Shake Shack (Photo: Evan Sung, KENS)

In addition to the classics, the Park North location will be shaking up the selection of locally frozen custards including the Shack Attack (chocolate custards, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough and Mast Brothers Shake Shack dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles), Peanut Butter Park (vanilla custard, peanut butter sauce and Bird Bakery peanut butter chocolate chip monster cookie), and Pie Oh My (vanilla custard and a slice of The Granary ‘Cue & Brew buttermilk chess pie).

The San Antonio Shack will also offer the exclusive Lockhart Link Burger that is topped with Kreuz Market jalapeno cheese sausage link with ShackSauce and pickles.

Ranger Creek Brewing and Distillery, Pedernales Brewing Company and Lone Star are some of the few local brews that will be sold at this location.

Photo Courtesy of Shake Shack (Photo: Yuxi Liu, KENS)

