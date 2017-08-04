H-E-B True Texas BBQ Facebook Page (Photo: Second True Texas BBQ opens at S.A. H-E-B, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – The second True Texas BBQ, an H-E-B barbecue restaurant, will be opening up in San Antonio.

The new barbecue joint will be located inside the San Antonio’s newest H-E-B in the 17200 block of Bulverde Road.

There are seven other True Texas BBQ locations around the state of Texas and the first San Antonio location is located inside the H-E-B Plus! At Potranco and 1604.

The True Texas BBQ menu boasts great eats like brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. If you have a sweet tooth, they have the hook up with banana pudding and peach cobbler.

The Bulverde location will be opening on Aug. 11 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

