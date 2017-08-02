S.A. woman is finalist in Lay's chip contest with ‘Crispy Taco' flavor

Lay's Facebook Page (Photo: Lay's Facebook, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Lay's "Do Us a Flavor” contest has narrowed down their finalist to three and one of them has a local tie.

The Crispy Taco flavored chips are in the top three and the person who thought them up is a San Antonio woman.

She needs your help to land the $1 million prize cash.

Crispy Taco is up against Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese and Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomatoes.

Their creator Ellen Sarem said she was inspired to enter the Crispy Taco flavor because it's her fiancé Casey’s favorite food. She said it's the first thing she ever cooked him when they started dating.

“I think America is going to like this flavor because you can have tacos any night of the week," Sarem said.

Try all 3 Lay’s Do Us A Flavor finalist flavors & vote at https://t.co/mB1F8AAruG! #DoUsAFlavor pic.twitter.com/K8B3KQcbIy — LAY'S (@LAYS) July 31, 2017

Sarem also said if she wins the $1 million prize, she would probably set some aside for her nine-month-old son and maybe take a family vacation.

All three chip flavor finalists are on store shelves now through Oct. 8.

There are a few ways you can show your Alamo City pride and vote for the Crispy Taco flavor or the other two finalists.

You can vote once per day on lays.com or on Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtags #sweepstakesentry along with #votecrispytaco or interchange the second hashtag with the other flavors.

If you are on Snapchat, then swipe up on your favorite and follow the instructions.

