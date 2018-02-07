SA restaurant offering $500 pizza for Valentine's Day

Want to impress your Valentine’s Day date with the most expensive pizza they’ve ever eaten? Firenza Pizza in San Antonio has you covered.

The restaurant, located near 1604 and Culebra on the far west side, announced a special promotion for National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day that they’re calling “The Golden Surf and Turf.”

The extravagant pizza includes lobster, lobster bisque, filet medallions, caviar, and is dusted with edible gold leaf.

It sounds less like a pizza than an excuse to put really expensive food items on circular dough. But if you’d rather give your date a pizza than a round-trip flight to anywhere in the U.S. or front-row tickets to a concert, you’ve got to make it count.

For something less expensive, Firenza is also offering two 10-inch, one-topping pizzas in the shape of a heart for $14.

The deal goes from February 9 to February 18.

