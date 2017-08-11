Michelada Fest to provide tasty drinks, round out summer fun

SAN ANTONIO - Summer break is going out with a bang Sunday, as The Hoppy Monk is hosting a "Michelada Fest and End of Summer Bash."
The party is expected to run from 2-11 p.m. at Hoppy Monk on the north side.
"We'll be mixing 'michis' all afternoon using a house-made mix, while our friends from local breweries come out and party with us. We have live music on our patio," Hoppy Monk said on a Facebook event page.
Some of the beers mixed during the event will be Ranger Creek San Antonio Lager and Freetail Cerveza, among others.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs